Gulf Coast Life: Arts Edition with John Davis

PoetryFest returns to Sanibel Island

Published April 7, 2022 at 12:02 PM EDT
John Davis, WGCU
PoetryFest 2022 featured poets (from left) John Robilotta, Joe Pacheco, Dorothy Howe Brooks, Chris Godwin, and Dan England

April marks National Poetry Month, which was first established by the Academy of American Poets in 1996. Corresponding events this year include the return of PoetryFest on Sanibel after a two-year hiatus induced by the COVID-19 pandemic. The event, organized by the Sanibel Poets Society, will feature more than 20 Southwest Florida-based poets reciting their original works. The event is free to attend, but the poetry is priceless. Ahead of PoetryFest 2022, we’re joined by five of this year’s featured poets including Dorothy Howe Brooks, Dan England, Chris Godwin, Joe Pacheco and John Robilotta. They’ll recite some of their poems and share their insights on the art of writing poetry.

If You Go:

PoetryFest 2022

Sanibel Public Library

770 Dunlop Road, Sanibel, FL 33957

Wednesday, April 13 beginning at 2 p.m.

Gulf Coast Life: Arts Edition with John Davis Joe PachecoSanibel Poetry Festpoetry
