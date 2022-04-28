12th annual Fort Myers Film Festival preview

The Fort Myers Film Festival returns for its 12th year May 18-22. The festival will feature more than 70 films in seven categories from all over the world and from right here in Southwest Florida. Categories include features, documentaries, shorts, short shorts, strictly local, student and environment.

This year’s opening night gala feature film is the local documentary “Calendar Girls,” which premiered at this year’s Sundance Film Festival. It’s about a local company of volunteer senior dancers determined to prove that age is truly nothing but a number.

The festival’s founder Eric Raddatz joins us live in studio for a preview and to highlight some of the many special film selections that will be featured this year.