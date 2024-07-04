© 2024 WGCU News
Gulf Coast Life: Arts Edition

ENCORE: SW Florida musician Caleb Vilca drops new solo single and performs live in studio!

By WGCU Staff
Published July 4, 2024 at 5:15 AM EDT
Southwest Florida-based guitarist, vocalist, songwriter, & music engineer Caleb Vilca dropped his new solo single "HEARTBEAT" on April 28
Jesi Cason Photography
Guitarist, vocalist, songwriter and sound engineer Caleb Vilca is perhaps best known as the frontman of the Southwest Florida-based alt-rock band Perfect Sequence, but in April Vilca dropped a new solo single titled “HEARTBEAT.” The song is available via YouTube, Spotify, and Apple Music. It will be the first of several new solo works Vilca plans to release this year, showcases a different side of his musical creativity and influences.

We listen back to our conversation with Vilca from this past spring to highlight the new single, explore the contrasts between his solo and band work, and hear him perform live in studio!

