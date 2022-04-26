© 2022 WGCU News
Edison Awards features Latimer Fellows/honors top inventors

Published April 26, 2022 at 11:27 AM EDT
Edison Awards 2022 recognizes Achievement Award Winner Carmichael Roberts
Courtesy of Lindsay Burch, Edison Awards

Hundreds of innovators and scientists recently traveled from around the world to Fort Myers hoping to earn top honors at the Edison Awards for their inventions and new products. The inventors hope their creations also gain the interest of potential investors attending the annual event. This year the Edison Awards also honor important Black innovators as they present the inaugural class of the Lewis Latimer Fellowship Program. Lindsay Burch, the Director of Marketing for the Edison Awards, and John Cropper, the co-founder of the Lewis Latimer Fellowship Program explain why these awards are so important to upcoming inventors.

Gulf Coast Life Edison AwardsLatimer Fellowship
