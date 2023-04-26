Russia's ambitions in Ukraine, and how its war has impacted Russian citizens and domestic politics

Dr. Bryon Moraski has spent his academic career focusing on Russia. He is an Associate Professor in the Department of Political Science at the University of Florida where he teaches courses on Russian domestic politics and Russian foreign policy, as well as how elections and political parties operate outside the United States. He has conducted research in Armenia, Georgia, Russia, and Ukraine and was a Fulbright scholar in Kyiv from January through May 2014 — that was when Russia invaded and later annexed the Crimean Peninsula, which is now seen as a precursor to its full-scale war against Ukraine.

Professor Moraski has published three books and numerous journal articles and book chapters. His most recent book, “Party Politics in Russia and Ukraine,” was published in June of 2022 by New York University Press.

He was on the Florida Gulf Coast University campus earlier this month to give a presentation titled “Putin's War in Ukraine & its Consequences.” His talk was the final in a series of presentations for the 2023 Florida Gulf Coast University Provost’s Seminar Series that’s presented in partnership with the Naples Discussion Group.

We got his take on the current state Russian foreign policy in light of the Ukraine War, and how its domestic politics — and its citizens — have been impacted.

