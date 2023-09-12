'Eyes on Seagrass' harnesses the power of volunteers to collect data about seagrass health in Charlotte County

Some kinds of science are improved with the help of faster computers and more robust and automated systems to collect and process data — but many kinds of research require a more hands-on approach, and that just takes more hands.

Citizen Science is the collection and analysis of data relating to the natural world by everyday people who aren’t necessarily scientists themselves, typically as part of a collaborative project with professional scientists. In other words — giving scientists more hands to collect the information they need to better understand whatever it is they are studying.

Eyes on Seagrass volunteers showing off a sample they collected for analysis.

We learn about a UF/IFAS Extension and Florida Sea Grant citizen science program called Eyes on Seagrass that has been collecting information about seagrasses in upper Charlotte Harbor and Lemon Bay since 2019 — and is planning to expand into Lee County next year.

GUESTS:

Kate Rose is a Florida Sea Grant Agent who works out of the UF/IFAS Extension office in Charlotte County.

Richard Sluzewski is a dedicated Eyes on Seagrass volunteer.

