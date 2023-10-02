One year after Ian, Greater Pine Island Alliance continues on its mission to help storm survivors return to their homes

It’s now been one year and four days since Hurricane Ian swept through southwest Florida. While many of us who were impacted have mostly recovered, there are many people — especially on our barrier islands — who are still living with the storm’s effects every single day.

Pine Island was cut off from the mainland during Ian when the bridge that passes through Matlacha was washed away. About 90% of Pine Island area homes and businesses suffered Ian-related damage, about 20% sustained major damage, and 4% were destroyed. Five islanders lost their lives.

In the true spirit of Pine Island, residents immediately got to work helping each other, and coordinating resources and volunteers. But, it quickly became clear that the collective recovery effort was going to need to be formalized to support long-term recovery efforts.

And so the Greater Pine Island Alliance was formed in December of 2022, and they have not stopped in their mission to return every survivor to their home. We learn about their origins, the work they've done, and the long road that still lies ahead.

GUESTS:

Erin Lollar, is Executive Director of the Greater Pine Island Alliance

Aaron Barreda, Co-Founder of the Greater Pine Island Alliance, and Co-Chair of the GPIA Board

