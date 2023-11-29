North Fort Myers nonprofit ECHO has been helping and connecting small-scale farmers around the world since 1981

For small-scale farmers in underdeveloped countries around the world, who often have no access to capital or most of the technologies and amenities we take for granted, the idea of being more sustainable isn’t something to strive for but a true necessity.

It’s estimated that about 70% of the world's population depends on these small-scale farmers for most or all of their food. So billions of people depend on their success.

Courtesy Photo ECHO delegates listen to Dr. Bill Price speak at the 2023 International Conference

Located in North Fort Myers on a 57-acre campus, the nonprofit ECHO has been working to disseminate information to help these farmers since 1981. ECHO’s Global Farm and Research Center contains separate zones that simulate six different tropical climates, including tropical lowlands & highlands, semi-arid, rainforest clearing, and even community & urban gardening.

They grow different varieties of plants, and test different growing techniques, in order to provide proven techniques and even seeds to small-scale farmers. They distribute more than 300 varieties of ECHO seeds. This information is sent out through their massive, global network of farmers and agriculturalists in more than 190 countries. They do the same thing at their three other centers in Thailand, West Africa, and East Africa.

And they are open to the public and provide tours, and sell plants, seeds, and more.

We get an update on the work they do with ECHO’s CEO, Dr. Abram Bicksler.

