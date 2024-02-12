We meet Stacey L. Holman, Series Producer & Director of the new 4-part PBS series 'Gospel'

Driven by the human voice, and deeply connected to the Black preacher tradition, Gospel was a new musical form responding to its time in Chicago in the 1930s. Uplifted by the sounds of blues and jazz, and later the Hammond Organ, Gospel music has been described as "the music of Saturday night with the message of Sunday morning."

Gospel’s story begins with The Great Migration, when millions of African Americans from the rural Southern United States moved to urban areas in the North, Midwest, and West beginning in the early 20th century.

But as this new style arrived on the scene, it wasn’t immediately accepted, because until this new fusion of music and message came along, most preachers and church leaders believed you didn’t SING gospel — you PREACHED it.

We learn a bit about Gospel’s story, and highlight a brand new show called Gospel that premieres on Monday, Feb. 12 at 9pm on PBS stations around the country, including WGCU.

Episode One: The Gospel Train tells the story of Thomas A. Dorsey, considered to be the ‘father of Gospel’ — Mahalia Jackson, a highly influential early Gospel singer and one of the most renowned vocalists in the genre — and Sallie Martin, whose salesmanship was instrumental to Dorsey’s success, and Gospel music’s commercial success.

Gospel is a 4-part series hosted by Henry Louis Gates, Jr. and produced and directed by Shayla Harris and Stacey L. Holman. We spoke with Stacey about the new show and her life as a filmmaker.

