UF Lastinger Center for Learning uses a data-drive approach to help teachers and students succeed

Initially launched in 1996 with support from Allen and Delores Lastinger, the Lastinger Center for Learning at University of Florida essentially uses data-driven approaches to create programs and systems that can help teachers across Florida be more effective in their jobs.

The center really got up and running in 2002 when its founding director, Don Pemberton, left the education nonprofit, Take Stock in Children — which he founded in 1995 — to bring the Lastinger Center to life.

Since then the Lastinger Center has worked to transform teaching and learning through education innovation. It’s basically an education innovation incubator. Its programs include the social media-based Math Nation (initially Algebra Nation), which is now used by every school district in Florida; and New Worlds Reading, which has now provided more than 5-million books to kids. You can register to have free books sent to you child here.

The center’s work primarily focuses on impacting achievement across three educational milestones: kindergarten readiness, third grade reading, and algebra.

And they conduct Listening Tours around the state to hear first-hand from teachers, administrators, parents, and even lawmakers to gain a better understanding of what challenges they’re facing in order to tailor their programs going forward.

Dr. Phillip Poekert took over as director in 2018. He’s a Clinical Professor at University of Florida who began his career with Teach for America teaching middle school to underperforming students in the South Bronx. We spoke on March 28, 2024.

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.