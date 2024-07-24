Immokalee Foundation provides pathways to success for students

The Immokalee Foundation’s mission statement is "Building pathways to success for the youth of Immokalee." The nonprofit has been supporting and educating students in the small, rural, mostly agricultural community about 25 miles east of Naples since 1991.

Its entire focus is on education, career readiness, and professional development for students in Immokalee — from kindergarten all the way through postsecondary education. The goal is to build pathways to success and financial independence through programming that prepares students for well-paying, in-demand professional careers in Business Management & Entrepreneurship, Education & Human Services, Engineering & Construction Management, and Healthcare.

The Immokalee Foundation's Career Pathways Program helps students in middle school and high school explore career pathways that lead to well-paying jobs in Southwest Florida. The program focuses on four pathways: Business Management & Entrepreneurship; Education & Human Services; Engineering & Construction Management; and Healthcare.

The program includes a variety of activities to help students learn about the pathways, including Career panels & lectures; Mentoring; Field trips; Educational Summer Camps (hosted by FGCU); SAT prep; Internships; and Scholarships.

We learn about the foundation's Mentor Program, which pairs volunteer mentors with students whose interests align with their expertise. While not a school, the foundation creates custom educational programs to support students - many, if not most of which, are hoping to become first generation college students.

Guests:

Yeimi Espinoza, Director of Community Outreach at The Immokalee Foundation

Melissa Metzger, volunteer mentor at the Foundation

Julissa R. will be a high school sophomore in the fall who has been with The Immokalee Foundation since 8th grade - she’s a participant in the nonprofit’s “Healthcare Pathway Program”

