Reflections of a Colored Girl by Martha Bireda, Ph.D.

"In my life, I have found myself as a colored, a negro, a Black, an African American, and a person of color. This is my reflection as a colored girl." This phrase opens each essay in the series “Reflections of a Colored Girl” from Martha R. Bireda, Ph.D. being aired on WGCU FM. Dr. Bireda is a writer, lecturer, and living history performer with over 30 years' experience as a lecturer, consultant and trainer for issues related to race, class, and gender, working with educators, law enforcement, and business, and civic leaders. She also is director of the Blanchard House Museum of African American History and Culture of Charlotte County, in Punta Gorda, Florida. Bireda was born in Southwest Florida in 1945 but spent the first 10 years of her life in a small town in Western Virginia. Her family then moved back to Punta Gorda, where they have deep roots. This is one essay in her series. Read more essays here.
Following the Detroit Riots in the late 1960s, an outraged college student revisits the essay she wrote in high school.
In my life, I have found myself as a colored, a negro, a Black, an African American, and a person of color. This is my reflection as a colored girl, growing up to become Negro in college.
The Black Power Movement promoted racial pride, self-respect and the acknowledgement of the beauty and dynamism of our culture. Most pronounced to me, as a former colored girl, was our definition of beauty: “Black is beautiful.” Our afros were the rage.
In my life, I have found myself as a colored, a negro, a Black, an African American, and a person of color. This is my reflection as a colored girl. Education had been a core value since the colored community in Punta Gorda was founded.
"In my life, I have found myself as a colored, a negro, a Black, an African American, and a person of color. This is my reflection as a colored girl." Dr. Bireda shares her story of being born at a time when life for "colored" people was not of royalty but of restriction. Even being nicknamed the "May Queen" by a cousin couldn't prevent her experiencing the barriers presented by Jim Crow laws.
In my life, I have found myself as a colored, a negro, a Black, an African American, and a person of color. This is my reflection as a colored girl. Education was essential for her family, but attending the best school in the region forced Bireda to ride the bus from Punta Gorda to Sarasota.
In my life, I have found myself as a colored, a negro, a Black, an African American, and a person of color. This is my reflection as a colored girl. Education wasn't just for the classroom. Training at home taught some empowering lessons.
In my life, I have found myself as a colored, a negro, a Black, an African American, and a person of color. This is my reflection as a colored girl. There was never a question that Bireda would attention college, at least according to her community.
In my life, I have found myself as a colored, a negro, a Black, an African American, and a person of color. This story is my reflection as a colored girl. My mother, Bernice Andrews Russell is memorialized on a mural in Punta Gorda. She was my example of the colored woman that a colored girl like me must aspire to be.