Kristallnacht event features survivor protected in Amsterdam

An event in Collier County Sunday (Nov. 17) will commemorate Kristallnacht, the November night in 1938 when Nazis in Germany and Austria attacked Jewish civilians.

The guest speaker is John Koenisberg, a Holocaust survivor who was taken in and protected by a Catholic family in Amsterdam.

The remembrance of the "Night of Broken Glass" is part of ongoing collaboration between the Jewish Federation of Greater Naples and Collier Catholic parishes in the Diocese of Venice.

Ginny Segaloff is chair of the event. She says her organization exists to help Catholics and Jews find common ground.

The program is at 2:30 Sunday at St. John the Evangelist Church in North Naples and is free. The public is welcome.

Register at the Jewish Federation of Greater Naples' website, (https://jfgn.regfox.com/kristallnacht-2024)

