Bohdi Day brings hope to Fort Myers Lay Buddhist community

"Reminding myself on Bodhi Day, that this is a celebration not just of the Buddha's enlightenment, but of ours as well - and that ours is possible and that we must continue our practice of trying to help people learn about the Dharma and try to make their lives happier, because that's really what we all want - to be happy. We all want to have joy in our life, and we all want to be able to live in harmony with one another," said Mary Tracy Siglin, a Dharma teacher from the Rissho Kosei-kai Buddhist Group of Fort Myers.

Buddhism encompasses three main branches: Theravada, Vajrayana, and Mahayana. Rissho Kosei-kai, a lay sect within the Mahayana tradition, was founded in Japan in 1938 by Nikkyo Niwano, Myoko Naganuma, and about 30 others. The group focused on the teachings of the Lotus Sutra, a scripture believed to encapsulate the essence of Buddha's enlightenment.

Bodhi Day, observed annually, marked the moment Siddhartha Gautama, the founder of Buddhism, attained spiritual enlightenment after meditating for 49 days beneath a Bodhi tree.

This year, the center is experiencing significant transitions. Due to leasing changes, the congregation is currently searching for a new spiritual home.

"There's so many churches that are getting financially strapped. I mean, (Hurricane) Ian and COVID really did a number on a lot of Fort Myers congregations," Siglin said. "So, yes, unfortunately, we are going to have to look for another space."

Even under the circumstances, they're not letting their location determine their destination. The center is continuing with their annual celebration on December 8.

"We always put fresh flowers on the altar, so the altar will look extra beautiful on Bodhi Day," Siglin said. "It's out of gratitude - for all of the food and sustenance that we receive on a daily basis without even asking for it. Our lives are sustained by this divine life force and we're saying, thank you."

