Two traditions, one spirit: Las Posadas and Simbang Gabi bring Christmas joy

For many Filipinos and Latin Americans, the nine days before Christmas are celebrated by centuries-old religious rituals that connect them to their heritages.

During the Spanish colonial period, Catholic Mexican missionaries introduced dawn Christmas Masses called Misa de Gallo, or "Rooster's Mass." The tradition continues today in Southwest Florida.

"The Mass is said at 4 a.m., like when the rooster cries," says Cecile Stratton, a member of Sarasota's Couples for Christ church. "It's held all over the Philippines for nine days."

The practice, known as Simbang Gabi, has evolved over centuries.

"We have Filipino songs mixed with English songs," Stratton says. "Different priests lead the Mass each day, and people bring their favorite Filipino dishes."

For Filipino immigrants, Simbang Gabi provides a cultural bridge.

"When you get here, there are many other cultural traditions, but none that are distinctly Filipino," Stratton says. "On the first day, you're so happy — it brings back memories of life in the Philippines. The most important thing is bringing your whole family."

A few miles south in Immokalee, Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church celebrates Las Posadas, a 16th-century tradition created by Spanish missionaries to teach religion through biblical reenactments.

On Dec.16, more than 100 people gathered on Clifton Street to recreate Mary and Joseph's journey to Bethlehem. Participants sang, prayed and went door-to-door carrying statues of Jesus and Mary. After being symbolically turned away at one home, the group continued until reaching their final destination.

"I'm glad that I'm here," says volunteer Alonzo Rebolledo-Duram. "It's been a while since they had some of these. When COVID hit, there were fewer celebrations. When there's a lot of people around, you can feel the energy. Everyone's happy."

Whether it’s through the reverent prayers of Simbang Gabi or joyful reenactments of Las Posadas, both traditions help to bind people to one another, to the spirit of the season, and to their homes away from home.

