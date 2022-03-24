Sandra Viktorova
A statewide phone line is helping thousands of people each year cope with their stress, anxiety and negative feelings.
WGCU News en Espanol for June 6, 2022.
Lee county added about 23,000 more residents in 2021. This pace of growth like that isn’t unique to Southwest Florida. Just take Charlotte County: data shows there will soon be 200,000 residents there, and yes, many more cars too. But it also means more jobs and more economic opportunity. What are the up-and-coming industries and job opportunities for you and your family?
Innovators and scientists recently traveled from around the world to Fort Myers hoping to earn top honors at the Edison Awards for their inventions and new products. This year the Edison Awards also honor important Black innovators as they present the inaugural class of the Lewis Latimer Fellowship Program.
As controversy surrounds economic growth efforts by Marshall Goodman, his business incubator in Immokalee continues to help local culinary startups thriveAs controversy surrounding Marshall Goodman’s efforts to develop business incubators in rural Central Florida, the incubator he spearheaded in Immokalee continues to provide opportunities for new businesses in the rural Collier County town.
