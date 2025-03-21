Science/Tech

-
We are all connected by the environment we share. The Earth is our home. This is the space where we share the environmental stories that caught our attention this week, in Florida and beyond.
-
Another week of experiencing life with the new coronavirus has passed, and the rate of new cases in Florida has declined by about 15% versus the week…
-
As the new coronavirus continues to spread we're doing our best to keep you well informed with accurate and up to date information. We'll be live on the…
-
The outbreak of a respiratory illness caused by a new coronavirus first identified in Wuhan, Hubei Province, China has now spread all across the world,…
-
Since 1946 the not-for-profit Damon Runyon Cancer Research Foundation has focused on finding young researchers who are exploring out of the box approaches…
-
Before personalized oncology, most people with a specific type and stage of cancer received basically the same treatment. But, advances in genetic testing…
-
The concept of Artificial Intelligence in terms of digital computing has been around since the mid 1950s. Researchers have continued to work in this field…
-
Florida Polytechnic University in Lakeland is the newest of the 12 institutions in the State University System of Florida. It’s the state's only public…
-
Back in 2015, news spread of a widespread epidemic of Zika fever in Brazil, caused by the Zika virus. It spread to other parts of South and North America,…
-
The Galapagos Islands represent one of the world’s pinnacles of natural diversity as well as scientific discovery. It is the place that inspired Charles…
WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.