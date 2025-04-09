Florida Senate backs overhauling state information technology

With sponsor Gayle Harrell, R-Stuart, calling it a “bold step,” the Senate on Wednesday unanimously passed a bill that would create a new state agency to oversee information technology.

The bill (SB 7026) would make wide-ranging changes, including creating the Agency for State Systems and Enterprise Technology, which would be under the Florida Cabinet.

It would dissolve the Florida Digital Service in 2026. Harrell said the new agency would work across state government and would include a chief information officer as its executive director. She also said the bill would lead to increased information-technology staffing and training.

Harrell said the state has some “very archaic” technology systems. “We are totally changing the landscape when it comes to information technology,” Harrell said.

The House Information Technology & Budget Subcommittee also has been examining information-technology issues.

