Song of the Day for February 10: "I Feel the Earth Move" by Carole King

Carole King’s first album, “Writer,” was an afterthought on the Billboard album chart, only reaching 84. So who could have predicted her next album, “Tapestry,” would become one of the best-selling albums ever?

"Tapestry" was released February 10, 1971.

Carole King was a prodigy songwriter. She wrote “Will You Still Love Me Tomorrow,” a number one hit for the Shirelles, when she was 17. She and her then husband Gerry Goffin wrote “Take Good Care of My Baby” for Bobby Vee and “Up on the Roof” for the Drifters. But she struggled when recording her own songs, until “Tapestry.”

Critics and listeners loved the album. It was number one on the Billboard 200 for 15 consecutive weeks. Tapestry planted itself on the charts for 318 weeks, (that’s 5 years, 8 months for those doing the math).

The album won a Grammy for Album of the Year. King won for best pop vocal performance by a female. “You Got A Friend” won for Song of the Year and would reach number one the next year with James Taylor’s rendition. “It’s Too Late” won for Record of the Year.

The Song of the Day, "I Feel the Earth Move," was the first single released from the album. It originally was considered the A-side and “It’s Too Late” the B-side. But when radio deejays began playing both sides, listeners liked the slower B-side song.

“It’s Too Late” surpassed “I Feel the Earth Move” on the charts. Initially, “It’s too Late” was credited as being number one. Billboard eventually gave credit to both songs and called it a double A-side.