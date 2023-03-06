Iconic WWII warbirds make stop at Punta Gorda Airport; more stops on schedule across Florida

The Commemorative Air Force brought their AirPower History Tour to the Punta Gorda Airport last week.

The tour had multiple planes on display, mostly iconic World War II bomber and war planes. The smaller planes took people up all week and the B-24 gave rides on the weekend.

Iconic World War II Aircraft at Punta Gorda Airport

The B-24 Liberator “Diamond Lil”, one of the rarest World War II bombers. The bomber was accompanied by a T-6 Texan, a PT-13 Stearman, a T-34 Mentor and a RC-45J Expeditor.

1 of 24 — WGCUImokaleeHousing03012023AM AirPower History Tour of the Commemorative Air Force had multiple planes on display at the Punta Gorda Airport over the past week and would take people up for rides. The B-24 Liberator “Diamond Lil”, one of the rarest World War II bombers, was on display. The bomber was accompanied by a T-6 Texan, a PT-13 Stearman, a T-34 Mentor and a RC-45J Expeditor. Andrea Melendez / WGCU 2 of 24 — WGCUImokaleeHousing03012023AM AirPower History Tour of the Commemorative Air Force had multiple planes on display at the Punta Gorda Airport over the past week and would take people up for rides. The B-24 Liberator “Diamond Lil”, one of the rarest World War II bombers, was on display. The bomber was accompanied by a T-6 Texan, a PT-13 Stearman, a T-34 Mentor and a RC-45J Expeditor. Andrea Melendez / WGCU 3 of 24 — WGCUImokaleeHousing03012023AM AirPower History Tour of the Commemorative Air Force had multiple planes on display at the Punta Gorda Airport over the past week and would take people up for rides. The B-24 Liberator “Diamond Lil”, one of the rarest World War II bombers, was on display. The bomber was accompanied by a T-6 Texan, a PT-13 Stearman, a T-34 Mentor and a RC-45J Expeditor. Andrea Melendez / WGCU 4 of 24 — WGCUImokaleeHousing03012023AM AirPower History Tour of the Commemorative Air Force had multiple planes on display at the Punta Gorda Airport over the past week and would take people up for rides. The B-24 Liberator “Diamond Lil”, one of the rarest World War II bombers, was on display. The bomber was accompanied by a T-6 Texan, a PT-13 Stearman, a T-34 Mentor and a RC-45J Expeditor. Andrea Melendez / WGCU 5 of 24 — WGCUImokaleeHousing03012023AM AirPower History Tour of the Commemorative Air Force had multiple planes on display at the Punta Gorda Airport over the past week and would take people up for rides. The B-24 Liberator “Diamond Lil”, one of the rarest World War II bombers, was on display. The bomber was accompanied by a T-6 Texan, a PT-13 Stearman, a T-34 Mentor and a RC-45J Expeditor. Andrea Melendez / WGCU 6 of 24 — WGCUImokaleeHousing03012023AM AirPower History Tour of the Commemorative Air Force had multiple planes on display at the Punta Gorda Airport over the past week and would take people up for rides. The B-24 Liberator “Diamond Lil”, one of the rarest World War II bombers, was on display. The bomber was accompanied by a T-6 Texan, a PT-13 Stearman, a T-34 Mentor and a RC-45J Expeditor. Andrea Melendez / WGCU 7 of 24 — WGCUImokaleeHousing03012023AM AirPower History Tour of the Commemorative Air Force had multiple planes on display at the Punta Gorda Airport over the past week and would take people up for rides. The B-24 Liberator “Diamond Lil”, one of the rarest World War II bombers, was on display. The bomber was accompanied by a T-6 Texan, a PT-13 Stearman, a T-34 Mentor and a RC-45J Expeditor. Andrea Melendez / WGCU 8 of 24 — WGCUImokaleeHousing03012023AM AirPower History Tour of the Commemorative Air Force had multiple planes on display at the Punta Gorda Airport over the past week and would take people up for rides. The B-24 Liberator “Diamond Lil”, one of the rarest World War II bombers, was on display. The bomber was accompanied by a T-6 Texan, a PT-13 Stearman, a T-34 Mentor and a RC-45J Expeditor. Andrea Melendez / WGCU 9 of 24 — WGCUImokaleeHousing03012023AM AirPower History Tour of the Commemorative Air Force had multiple planes on display at the Punta Gorda Airport over the past week and would take people up for rides. The B-24 Liberator “Diamond Lil”, one of the rarest World War II bombers, was on display. The bomber was accompanied by a T-6 Texan, a PT-13 Stearman, a T-34 Mentor and a RC-45J Expeditor. Andrea Melendez / WGCU 10 of 24 — WGCUImokaleeHousing03012023AM AirPower History Tour of the Commemorative Air Force had multiple planes on display at the Punta Gorda Airport over the past week and would take people up for rides. The B-24 Liberator “Diamond Lil”, one of the rarest World War II bombers, was on display. The bomber was accompanied by a T-6 Texan, a PT-13 Stearman, a T-34 Mentor and a RC-45J Expeditor. Andrea Melendez / WGCU 11 of 24 — WGCUImokaleeHousing03012023AM AirPower History Tour of the Commemorative Air Force had multiple planes on display at the Punta Gorda Airport over the past week and would take people up for rides. The B-24 Liberator “Diamond Lil”, one of the rarest World War II bombers, was on display. The bomber was accompanied by a T-6 Texan, a PT-13 Stearman, a T-34 Mentor and a RC-45J Expeditor. Andrea Melendez / WGCU 12 of 24 — WGCUImokaleeHousing03012023AM AirPower History Tour of the Commemorative Air Force had multiple planes on display at the Punta Gorda Airport over the past week and would take people up for rides. The B-24 Liberator “Diamond Lil”, one of the rarest World War II bombers, was on display. The bomber was accompanied by a T-6 Texan, a PT-13 Stearman, a T-34 Mentor and a RC-45J Expeditor. Andrea Melendez / WGCU 13 of 24 — WGCUImokaleeHousing03012023AM AirPower History Tour of the Commemorative Air Force had multiple planes on display at the Punta Gorda Airport over the past week and would take people up for rides. The B-24 Liberator “Diamond Lil”, one of the rarest World War II bombers, was on display. The bomber was accompanied by a T-6 Texan, a PT-13 Stearman, a T-34 Mentor and a RC-45J Expeditor. Andrea Melendez / WGCU 14 of 24 — WGCUImokaleeHousing03012023AM AirPower History Tour of the Commemorative Air Force had multiple planes on display at the Punta Gorda Airport over the past week and would take people up for rides. The B-24 Liberator “Diamond Lil”, one of the rarest World War II bombers, was on display. The bomber was accompanied by a T-6 Texan, a PT-13 Stearman, a T-34 Mentor and a RC-45J Expeditor. Andrea Melendez / WGCU 15 of 24 — WGCUImokaleeHousing03012023AM AirPower History Tour of the Commemorative Air Force had multiple planes on display at the Punta Gorda Airport over the past week and would take people up for rides. The B-24 Liberator “Diamond Lil”, one of the rarest World War II bombers, was on display. The bomber was accompanied by a T-6 Texan, a PT-13 Stearman, a T-34 Mentor and a RC-45J Expeditor. Andrea Melendez / WGCU 16 of 24 — WGCUImokaleeHousing03012023AM One of the propellers of the B-24 Liberator “Diamond Lil”. This plane is one of the rarest World War II bombers still in use and was on display at the Punta Gorda airport this past week. Andrea Melendez / WGCU 17 of 24 — WGCUImokaleeHousing03012023AM AirPower History Tour of the Commemorative Air Force had multiple planes on display at the Punta Gorda Airport over the past week and would take people up for rides. The tour can be found all over the state of Florida in March. Andrea Melendez / WGCU 18 of 24 — WGCUImokaleeHousing03012023AM AirPower History Tour of the Commemorative Air Force had multiple planes on display at the Punta Gorda Airport over the past week and would take people up for rides. The B-24 Liberator “Diamond Lil”, one of the rarest World War II bombers, was on display. The bomber was accompanied by a T-6 Texan, a PT-13 Stearman, a T-34 Mentor and a RC-45J Expeditor. Andrea Melendez / WGCU 19 of 24 — WGCUImokaleeHousing03012023AM Liam Hicks, 9 of Punta Gorda, enjoyed all the planes as he attended the AirPower History Tour on Sunday. The B-24 Liberator “Diamond Lil”, one of the rarest World War II bombers, was on display at the Punta Gorda airport this past week. Andrea Melendez / WGCU 20 of 24 — WGCUImokaleeHousing03012023AM The Hicks family have their photo taken with one of the planes. Andrea Melendez / WGCU 21 of 24 — WGCUImokaleeHousing03012023AM The T-43 goes for a ride. Andrea Melendez / WGCU 22 of 24 — WGCUImokaleeHousing03012023AM Craig Fowler, pilot, helps Stephen Sparenblek, of Cape Coral, to put on his seatbelt before taking Stephen Sparenblek, of Cape Coral, for a ride in the T-43. Flower is from Dallas, a retired Air Force fighter pilot and spent 30 years flying commercially for Northwest and Delta airlines. Andrea Melendez / WGCU 23 of 24 — WGCUImokaleeHousing03012023AM Craig Fowler, pilot, puts on his seatbelt before taking Stephen Sparenblek, of Cape Coral, for a ride in the T-43. Flower is from Dallas, a retired Air Force fighter pilot and spent 30 years flying commercially for Northwest and Delta airlines. Andrea Melendez / WGCU 24 of 24 — WGCUImokaleeHousing03012023AM Hollie Hicks, 7 of Punta Gorda, checks out the B-24 Liberator, as she toured the planes with her family Sunday morning. The B-24 Liberator “Diamond Lil”, one of the rarest World War II bombers, was on display at the Punta Gorda airport this past week. Andrea Melendez / WGCU

More tour dates to see the planes can be found around the state of Florida this Spring.

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.