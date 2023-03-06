Iconic WWII warbirds make stop at Punta Gorda Airport; more stops on schedule across Florida
The Commemorative Air Force brought their AirPower History Tour to the Punta Gorda Airport last week.
The tour had multiple planes on display, mostly iconic World War II bomber and war planes. The smaller planes took people up all week and the B-24 gave rides on the weekend.
Iconic World War II Aircraft at Punta Gorda Airport
The B-24 Liberator “Diamond Lil”, one of the rarest World War II bombers. The bomber was accompanied by a T-6 Texan, a PT-13 Stearman, a T-34 Mentor and a RC-45J Expeditor.
One of the propellers of the B-24 Liberator “Diamond Lil”. This plane is one of the rarest World War II bombers still in use and was on display at the Punta Gorda airport this past week.
AirPower History Tour of the Commemorative Air Force had multiple planes on display at the Punta Gorda Airport over the past week and would take people up for rides. The tour can be found all over the state of Florida in March.
Liam Hicks, 9 of Punta Gorda, enjoyed all the planes as he attended the AirPower History Tour on Sunday. The B-24 Liberator “Diamond Lil”, one of the rarest World War II bombers, was on display at the Punta Gorda airport this past week.
The Hicks family have their photo taken with one of the planes.
The T-43 goes for a ride.
Craig Fowler, pilot, helps Stephen Sparenblek, of Cape Coral, to put on his seatbelt before taking Stephen Sparenblek, of Cape Coral, for a ride in the T-43. Flower is from Dallas, a retired Air Force fighter pilot and spent 30 years flying commercially for Northwest and Delta airlines.
Craig Fowler, pilot, puts on his seatbelt before taking Stephen Sparenblek, of Cape Coral, for a ride in the T-43. Flower is from Dallas, a retired Air Force fighter pilot and spent 30 years flying commercially for Northwest and Delta airlines.
Hollie Hicks, 7 of Punta Gorda, checks out the B-24 Liberator, as she toured the planes with her family Sunday morning. The B-24 Liberator “Diamond Lil”, one of the rarest World War II bombers, was on display at the Punta Gorda airport this past week.
More tour dates to see the planes can be found around the state of Florida this Spring.
