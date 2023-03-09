Increased submissions reflect the growing stature for Annual All Florida Juried Exhibit

The 37th Annual All Florida Juried Exhibit is on view this month in the main gallery of the Alliance for the Arts. The show continues to grow in stature and statewide recognition, as evidenced by the fact that the Alliance received 120 more submissions this year than it did in 2022. That presented this year’s juror, Grace Gdaniec, with quite the challenge when it came to deciding which 60 or so works to include in this year’s exhibition.

“There were 720 artists that submitted, which is a huge number, but also a testament to the reputation that I think this exhibition has,” Gdaniec remarks. “The [review] process was long … This was a digital review. I wanted to make sure I gave pause to each piece. If they had a statement with it, really take a look at it. And I’ll say, starting to narrow the field down it did take 10 hours to kind of go through.”

Gdaniec currently serves as manager of Delray Beach’s Arts Warehouse, where she works with teaching artists to develop workshops, plans and hangs exhibitions and manages the gallery’s social media presence. Over the years, she’s seen a lot of art and gained considerable experience in selecting quality artwork for avant-garde and trend-setting art shows.

“There was so much great work. I think it’s also a testament to our state being so diverse in culture, in diverse age groups, in people coming from all around the country that there were so many different types of work, media, materials, subject matter … you know, comparing apples to oranges doesn’t even cover it. Trying to consolidate into a smaller amount was tricky, but we did. We ended up with the 66.”

The end result is a wonderfully diverse and lyrical show that features pieces in a wide variety of media, including sculpture, photography, prints, drawing and painting – from oil and acrylic to collage, watercolor and mixed media.

“So the final selections are such a strong body of work and … But there is such a selection. I mean, everything from a piece made out of felt or a photo printed on gauze to painting to sculpture to photography … I wanted to make sure there was a variety. I wanted to showcase and represent what I think is in the art world that’s happening in Florida. So I think this is just kind of a snapshot or a small sampling of that larger art world out there that is so creative.”

On the day of the opening, Gdaniec had to determine which pieces warranted special recognition, and she chose an oil painted by Tampa artist Anders Fernach as Best in Show. Gdaniec describes the piece and her thought processes this way:

“So the piece is an oil painting of a white button down shirt on a hanger and it’s just on a wall and there’s a plug in the wall on the floor, and that’s it. It’s very monochrome, just white and grays and a little yellow and it’s so simple and beautiful … and maybe I’m a sucker for painting because I have an oil history or oil painting background myself, but I just love the simplicity, and the artist did share that they love to capture kind of that mundane every-day, and there’s just something very peaceful about it. So that one, from the first moment I saw it on the computer screen was a favorite.

Recent UCF School of Visual Arts & Design graduate Nelson Garcia took second place honors. The 22-year-old only submitted his painting to All Florida as part of an assignment from Art Professor and Gallery Director Shannon Lindsay.

“I didn’t really have any expectations when submitting. I really just wanted to put myself out there and go for opportunities. But when I heard the circumstances around the show and how many pieces got submitted versus how many got selected, I was really honored to get in, really.”

He was even more astonished when his name was called as the second place winner.

“I was just glad for the experience of coming here at all, and to be announced as a winner, you know, absolutely stunned. I wasn’t expecting it at all. It’s such a great show, with so many talented artists and I’m just, again, so honored to have been picked, especially second place, I can’t even describe what that feels like, especially as an emerging artist, you know, I’m just sort of getting started in my career. Yeah, so stunned is the word.”

Kathleen Kinkopf was equally stunned to be chosen by the exhibition’s sponsor, American Art Collector, to be featured in a full-page write-up in an upcoming edition of the prestigious magazine.

After relocating from New Mexico to Cape Coral recently, Kinkopf had decided to focus on marketing and gaining greater exposure for her in 2023. The American Art Collector article will go a long way in helping her realize this important goal.

And the timing couldn’t be better for yet another reason, as Kinkopf explains.

“Generally, the focus of my work is primarily female figures and they are in some kind of environmental setting. There’s a lot of nature, flowers, animals and such. This piece, in particular, is called Earth Keeper, and it’s a very strong woman, but within her body is a surreal face, and the face is Earth’s memory. On her arm is a monarch butterfly, and that represents the connection between the earthly world and the spiritual world …. I’m proud because this is International Women’s History Month and I think it’s really great timing and I very proud that it’s on display right now.”

You can see the 37th Annual All Florida Juried Exhibit through April 1. Admission is free, although a $5 donation is requested to help the Alliance defray expenses.

