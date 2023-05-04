"What's love got to do with it?" with Tina Turner: Song of the Day for May 5

Tina Turner knew how to closeout a career. She finished it at age 69 with her 50th Anniversary Tour. She played to about a million people in 84, sold out concerts in North America and Europe, grossing $130 million. She played her final concert, May 5th, 2009.

The tour was a critical success, as well. She sang and danced through 18 songs each night.

Turner was only 18 when she began her singing professionally under the name Little Anne. She joined Ike Turner's band in 1958. They married in 1962, a stormy relationship that ended in divorce in 1978.

The marriage was filled with physical and emotional abuse, but it also was filled with hit songs like "River Deep Mountain High" and "Proud Mary."

Turner made a successful comeback in the 1980s as a solo act. Her 1984 album, "Private Dancer," was #3 on the Billboard 200 chart. She starred opposite Mel Gibson in "Mad Max: Beyond Thunderdome."

Graham Lyle and Terry Britton wrote the song of the day," What's love got to do with it?" Several artists, including Donna Summers, turned it down. Turner hated the song and she only recorded it because her manager insisted.

All the song did was go to #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and win Grammys for Song of the Year, Record of the Year, and Best Female Vocal Performance in 1985.

At the time, Turner was the oldest woman, at age 44, to have a number one hit and the longest time between number one hits.

The song title, "What's Love Got to Do With It?" became the title of her 1993 biopic.

