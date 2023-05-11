High School Music Theater Awards shows off 2023's scholastic talent

On May 4th, eight area high school theater departments descended on the Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall for the 2023 High School Musical Theatre Awards.

Started in 2008 by Barbara Mann GM Scott Saxon, the Awards celebrate local high school actors, orchestras, their musical productions and the hard work and long hours each show demands. Students spend months, often after school and on weekends, rehearsing songs and dance routines, designing, constructing and painting sets, sewing costumes and doing everything else it takes to put on a show. Work starts in the fall and continues until they present their shows, typically in March or April.

The High School Musical Theatre Awards celebrate these productions and give each participating school the opportunity to perform a musical number or medley from their show in front of a large and enthusiastically appreciative audience.

Bishop Verot Theatre Director Lisa Clark and her cast and crew performed a high-noted rendition of “Brotherhood of Man” from How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying.

Under the direction of Sean Bradley, Bonita Springs High School performed “Go, Go, Go Joseph” from their production of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, which had everyone clapping along.

At Cypress Lake High School Center for the Arts, Theater Director Carmen Crussard opted to produce Big Fish, a heartfelt, powerful, and truly magical musical about fathers, sons, and the stories that we use to define our identities.

Ida S. Baker High School turned in a crowd-pleasing medley of tunes from their production of Little Shop of Horrors, including an excerpt from “Feed Me (Git It),” featuring the insatiably blood-thirsty plant Audrey and her hapless horticulturalist Seymour.

Island Coast High wowed the audience with hand-clapping, foot-stomping selections from their production of Matilda.

For many in the audience, Lehigh Senior High won the night with its complexly choreographed, richly harmonic mash-up of numbers from Footloose, including a cut from the show’s memorable title song.

This year’s Outstanding Overall Production runner-up was North Fort Myers High School, whose huge cast brought down the house with tap-heavy selections from Cole Porter’s Anything Goes.

And this year’s top honors went to Canterbury School, where Theatre Director Aaron Jackson’s bold decision to give the world a holiday that’s as bright as can be induced the HSMTA’s 6-judge panel to name Elf the Musical as this year’s Outstanding Overall Production — which just goes to show that good things happen when you make it shinyshowycheerykinkle razzledazzleringalingle.

“I wanted a show that was going to be able to kind of turn heads, and if you’re going to turn heads, why not do a Christmas show in March and that was really kind of my M.O. behind it because it brings buzz,” said Jackson. “It gives you everything that you want. That’s why we did it in March. Yeah.”

Julian Viacava’s portrayal of the lead, Buddy, not only earned him the award for Outstanding Performance in a Male-Identifying Role, but gave him a brand new outlook on life.

“You don’t get an opportunity often to just go up there and be as crazy as you want, just happy and spreading joy to everyone. I mean, I think it really opened up a new side of me that I think I’m going to be Mr. Joy from now on, I think,” said Viacava.

To round out the evening, Cypress Lake singer/songwriter and actor Kristen Noble received the award for Outstanding Performance in a Female-Identifying role for her portrayal of Sandra Templeton in Big Fish.

Under the direction of Theater Director/Teacher Lisa Clark, Bishop Verot Theater performs a variety of straight plays and musicals that feature in excess of 50 students. Past productions have included The Addams Family Musical, Beauty and the Beast and Grease: The School Version . Bishop Verot is a member of the SWFL Theatrical Society, and Bishop Verot High School Thespian Troupe 6159 is a part of the International Thespian Society, an organization that recognizes students for their exceptional participation in theater.

and . Bishop Verot is a member of the SWFL Theatrical Society, and Bishop Verot High School Thespian Troupe 6159 is a part of the International Thespian Society, an organization that recognizes students for their exceptional participation in theater. The Chorus and Musical Theater Program at Bonita Springs High School encourages self-expression, confidence and life-long engagement with the arts. Students involved in chorus and musical theater classes learn to develop concentration, confidence, and teamwork.

Canterbury School’s theatre program provides a comprehensive education in the art of performing, the history of the stage, and technical aspects of theatre. Under the guidance and direction of Aaron Jackson and Michael Lynch, Canterbury thespians showcase their abilities at several events throughout the year, which are highly anticipated by students, faculty and members of the Southwest Florida community.

The theatre program at Cypress Lakes High School Center for the Arts reflects the formidable skills and considerable experience of Theatre Director and Teacher Carmen Crussard.

Under the guidance of Theatre Director Sarah Jones, the Ida S. Baker High School offers a medley of courses in which students can study and learn various elements of theater, musical theater and technical theater throughout all four years of high school.

The Island Coast theater program is under the direction of Theatre Director Rachel Davis.

Under the direction of Janelle Laux, North Fort Myers High theater students receive intensive training in acting, directing, design, and technical theatre. The course of study includes opportunities in acting, voice, and diction, mime and movement, improvisation, directing and playwriting, state make-up, theatre technology, theatre history, vocal techniques, dance, musical theatre, and other classes.

Each school chose their own Best Technical Achievement, Best Ensemble Performer and Best Principal Performer.

At Bishop Verot High School, Sophia Albrecht received the Technical Achievement award for choreographing “The Yo Ho Ho.” Sophia Albrecht was also named Ensemble Performer for her portrayal of Smitty. Grace Ryan took Principal Performer honors in the role of Hedy LaRue.

At Canterbury School, Cameron White was honored for Technical Achievement, Addison Baker for Ensemble Performer and Macy Magas as Principal Performer.

At Ida S. Baker High School, Melaney Stringham was chosen for Technical Achievement, Eyahna Pemberton as Ensemble Performer and Mariyah Rodriguez as Principal Performer.

At Lehigh Senior High School, the Outstanding Student in Technical Achievement was Grace Carter for set design, lighting design and stage management. Alyssa Laflamme was Outstanding Ensemble Performer not only for her work in the ensemble, but as its Dance Captain. Lehigh Senior High’s Outstanding Principal Performer was Zachary Christian in the role of Willard Hewitt.

The Lehigh Senior High School theatre program is under the direction of Theatre Director Miguel Cintron.

At North Fort Myers High School, Aiden Pellechio was named as Outstanding Student in Technical Achievement for lighting design. Reese Thurmer received Outstanding Ensemble Performer honors in the role of Chastity. Outstanding Principal Performer honors went to Cooper Stone, who played Lord Evelyn Oakleigh in Anything Goes.

