Melody Lane Theatre presents an encore version of "Les Miserables"

Melody Lane Theatre in Cape Coral produced the school edition of "Les Miserables" in October of 2021. It was the tale-end of the pandemic, and the faces of most of the cast were concealed by masks. In spite of that and their ages, the show was spectacular and very well attended.

20 months later, Director Dana Alvarez decided that Melody Lane should stage an encore performance. But several of the older cast members had graduated from high school and left the area for college. Without Harvey Evans, who played Jean Valjean, Katae Boswell in the role of Fontine and Aubrey Barnhouse as Cosette, it just wouldn’t be the same.

When he got the call, Harvey Evans was in Orlando, where he attends the University of Central Florida.

“It was an immediate yes. I … I was in my bedroom and she calls me and I was immediately just yes. I am 100% down to do that. When? Where? How? Let’s do it next week,” he said.

Aubrey Barnhouse was at dinner with friends, including Keith Williams, who played Marius, when she got Alvarez’s call.

“She was like ‘Guys, you can’t tell anyone else, but we’re doing Les Mis Encore. And we literally got out of our seats and we’re jumping around at the restaurant because we were so excited,” she said.

Only Theo Rosso, who played Javert, proved unavailable, but Julian Viacava was willing to step into the role. He was in the audience in 2021 and jumped at the chance to play the part.

“I also just did a role that was the exact opposite. So I thought it would be a very fun challenge to do something that was so different from my last role," said Viacava. "So, I was ready to take a challenge.”

From a casting perspective, it was something of a boon since Viacava was just named this year’s Outstanding Performer in a Male-Identifying Role at the High School Musical Theater Awards for his portrayal of Buddy in "Elf the Musical."

While enthusiasm and chemistry are essential for any successful theater production, each of the 38 students in Dana Alvarez’s cast has grown both theatrically and personally over the past 20 months. This translates into deeper and more nuanced portrayals of the characters they play.

But their voices have also matured over that span and, of course, "Les Mis" is known worldwide for its soaring musical score beginning with “One More Day.” Sung by the entire chorus using a counterpoint melody, this Act 1 finale really showcases the powerful vocals of Dana Alvarez’s youthful cast.

Just as inspirational and perhaps even more iconic is "The People’s Song." With its inspirational lyrics and uplifting melody, it’s impossible not to be moved by its starry-eyed optimism - whether it’s the first or thousandth time you’ve heard the song.

Not all the drama in "Les Mis" centers around the barricade and impending student revolution. Some involves love realized and love unrequited, such as between Cosette, Marius and Eponine, beautifully harmonized in this production by Aubrey Barnhouse, Keith Williams and Ava Stoeberl.

If you need a reason to see this show, Julian Viacava has two words for you – Katae Boswell.

“I think Katae Boswell as Fontine. ‘I Dreamed a Dream,’ I could listen to that one repeat all day," said Viancava. "It truly is remarkable how a high schooler, well now graduated, can do something that amazing. It’s always impressive every time I hear it.”

Heartbreaking and profound, Boswell’s rendition of “I Dreamed a Dream” is sure to elicit tears, if not outright sobs.

Les Miserables is one of the most popular musicals in the history of theater.

Seen by more than 70 million people and performed in over 40 countries and 22 languages, Les Miserables brings Victor Hugo’s revolutionary novel blazingly to life. With a lush, swelling score that features such famed songs as “I Dreamed a Dream,” “On My Own,” “Do You Hear the People Sing” and “Bring Him Home,” Les Miserables is one of the world’s most iconic and longest-running musicals.

The musical tells the story of Jean Valjean, a former convict who spends a lifetime seeking redemption. Set against the backdrop of 19th-century France and the aftermath of the French Revolution, this timeless story of intertwined destinies reveals the power of compassion and the quiet evil of indifference to human suffering. As Valjean's quest for a new life carries him into Paris and to the barricades of the Student Revolution, he is hunted by Inspector Javert and the ghosts of his past. Amidst a battle for the soul of Paris, he discovers the true meaning of love and salvation.

The show opens at Cultural Park Theatre on Friday, June 23 at 7:00 p.m., followed by two shows on Saturday, June 24 (at 2 & 7 p.m.) and a closing matinee at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, June 25.

The Les Miserables School Edition is normally restricted to high school and younger students. In this instance, the license holder graciously gave Melody Lane Theatre special permission to recast those students who have graduated from high school in this encore performance.

“It’s so special to be in this encore performance,” says Aubrey Barnhouse, who plays Cosette. “To this day, this is my favorite show I’ve ever done, so it means a lot to me.”

Since last playing Cosette, Aubrey has been in Chicago and World Goes Round at Cypress Lake High School. Those shows plus her own personal growth now inform her portrayal of Cosette. “I think one major thing, especially as I’m getting older is understanding how fragile Cosette’s innocence is, because is see her as very childlike. She’s still very young and she’s experiencing all these amazing things, like her first love, and I think now I’m really able to understand those feelings better, so that way I can portray it better on stage.”

Barnhouse plans to study musical theater with a minor in special education when she attends college. NYU’s Tisch Department of Drama, Oklahoma City University and the University of Florida are on her short list of prospective schools.

Not only did Julian Viacava win best male student actor for his portrayal of Buddy, but Elf the Musical was selected as best high school production at the 2023 High School Musical Theater Awards earlier this year.

Viacava credits his theater instructor at Canterbury, Aaron Jackson, with giving him the tool set and confidence to tackle difficult roles. “Mr. Jackson teaches to make [the role] your own, which allows a sort of natural feel to the character. So I think that’s something from my experience that has allowed me to succeed in my roles.”

After seeing Melody Lane’s production of Les Miserables in 2021, he was so inspired that he ran out and bought the book. “That was actually my first time seeing Les Mis and learning the story. And I think they did just a great job of telling the story through costumes and acting and staging it, and the music was beautiful and everyone did so wonderful. And I think we can only improve from there.”

Since 2021, Harvey Evans has performed the lead in The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time and Admissions for Robert Cacioppo and Players Circle Theatre, as well as Spring Awakening. In addition, he's been studying theater at the University of Central Florida. Those experiences, says Evans, make him a much better performer than he was 20 months ago. "There's definitely different acting choices, and that's been the nice part about living in Orlando. The school I'm going to I've had such an amazing acting teacher and he has been such a help with not only auditions, but with me feeling more comfortable in my acting ability and the rights and the wrongs of what you should be thinking while you're acting. I've just grown as an actor and as a performer, allowing me to really hone in on the things that need the small little details that I might have been missing before."

