"I'll be there for you": Song of the Day for September 22

What a good friend “Friends” has been for the actors who starred in the popular show, which began its 10-year run on September 22, 1994.

The TV series, about six friends navigating their 20s in Manhattan, makes $1 billion a year in syndication, according to Parade. Each actor gets 2 percent of that syndication, or $20 million a year. There are 236 shows.

“Friends” ended up as one of the top 10 shows in each of its 10 years on the air. In its eighth season, it reached number one.

And 52.5 million viewers watched the May 2004 finale, the fifth largest audience for TV finales.

The rock group R.E.M. missed a big payday when it turned down NBC’s request to use their song, “Shiny Happy People,” for the show’s opening.

The Rembrandts didn’t want to be involved either, but finally agreed.

Warner Bros. Records wasn’t crazy about the Rembrandts, either. Warner Brothers selected the band because it was the only one under contract and available.

The Rembrandt’s and the show’s producers wrote the Song of the Day, "I’ll be there for you”. A Nashville deejay took the 45-second opening and looped it three times to turn it into a single.

The band added two more verses, and it became a hit. It reached number one on Billboard’s U.S. Mainstream Top 40. It also reached number one in Canada and Scotland.

By the way, The Rembrandts received $5 million in royalties, R.E.M.? Zero.

