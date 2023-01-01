Power outage affects Gulf Coast Town Center businesses, traffic lights, at least one crash reported

A power outage affected traffic lights along Alico Road and Ben Hill Griffin Parkway and businesses in Gulf Coast Town Center leading to at least one crash Sunday evening.

Traffic lights at the I-75 off ramps on Alico, at the Alico-Ben Hill Griffin intersection and at the two entrances to Gulf Coast off Ben Hill around 5:30 p.m.

Units from the Lee County Sheriff's Office were on scene directing traffic and investigating a crash at Ben Hill and Gulf Center Drive. Several power company repair crews were working on the outage along Ben Hill.

A number of businesses at Gulf Coast Town Center from the McDonalds off Ben Huill Griffin to the Starbucks on Alico and more on the mall's interior, were without power.

Further details were unavailable.

