FlixBus adds new Fort Myers-Cape Coral stop at Edison Mall

FlixBus is adding a new Fort Myers-Cape Coral stop at the Edison Mall starting February 9.

The new stop will be part of three different routes which also include service to other Florida locations including Miami, Naples, Fort Lauderdale, St. Petersburg, Orlando, Sarasota, Tampa, Hollywood, Tallahassee, and Gainesville.

FlixBus also serves more than 1,900 locations across the U.S. as well as a number of cities in Europe.

Riders can also opt to ride in a more eco-friendly manner by choosing to purchase “CO2 Compensation” tickets during booking. This option adds 1-3% of the original ticket price to the cost and 100% of that cost is invested in various climate sustainability initiatives.

For more information or to purchase a FlixBus ticket visit www.FlixBus.com.