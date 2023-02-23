Lee County’s First Microbrewery Celebrates 10th Anniversary

The Fort Myers Brewing Company is celebrating its 10th anniversary with a four-day party through February 26.

The brewery expanded from 400-square-feet in 2013 to 22,000-square-feet, making it one of the largest in the state. It has received many awards and recognitions like “Best Large Brewery in Florida” in 2016.

The celebration will have the brewery’s signature taps available and feature new beer releases that will rotate the taps.

The brewery is welcoming 14 different food trucks and nine live performances. Limited edition merchandise will also be available for purchase.

Co-owners Rob and Jen Whyte are excited to celebrate this milestone at Fort Myers Brewing Company at 12811 Commerce Lakes Drive, Suite 28. They are grateful to Southwest Florida for embracing their company and can’t wait to welcome the community to celebrate with them.

For more information, visit www.FMBrew.com or call 239-267-6576.

