Gas prices across Florida plunge again, but could level off
Gas prices across Florida continue to fall, and that trend may continue throughout the week.
But how much further they fall remains to be seen.
The average price of a gallon of gas in the state dropped 10 cents last week, to $3.36, according to a Monday news release from AAA.
That's 22 cents less than this year's high and 76 cents less than this time last year.
According to AAA, the decline is due to a big drop in global oil prices two weeks ago.
Those prices creeped back up by 4% last week, which could limit any more declines — and even cause prices to increase slightly next week, according to AAA.
