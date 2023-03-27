© 2023 WGCU News
Gas prices across Florida plunge again, but could level off

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Carl Lisciandrello
Published March 27, 2023 at 1:34 PM EDT
Gas prices across Florida continue to fall, and that trend may continue throughout the week.
But how much further they fall remains to be seen.
The average price of a gallon of gas in the state dropped 10 cents last week, to $3.36, according to a Monday news release from AAA.
That's 22 cents less than this year's high and 76 cents less than this time last year.
According to AAA, the decline is due to a big drop in global oil prices two weeks ago.
Those prices creeped back up by 4% last week, which could limit any more declines — and even cause prices to increase slightly next week, according to AAA.
