Second Chances job fair on Thursday for job seekers with barriers to employment

Job seekers facing barriers to employment will have the chance to meet with hiring employers on Thursday at a Nationwide Day of Second Chances job fair hosted by Better Together in Fort Myers.

Employment barriers come in many forms, including homelessness, previous incarceration, lack of reliable child care or transportation, or gaps on a resume due to the pandemic. Better Together looks to help break down those barriers by hosting a series of background-friendly job fairs in partnership with churches across the country — including Florida, North Carolina, Kentucky and Washington, D.C. — as part of the nonprofit’s Nationwide Day of Second Chances.

Job fairs will feature employers who are prepared to interview Southwest Florida-area job seekers and offer jobs on the spot. Participating employers include Amazon, Better Together, Creative Cottages, David Lawrence Centers, Goodwill Industries of Southwest Florida, HireQuest, PeopleReady, Shaw Development, St. Matthew’s House, Storm Smart and US LBM Holdings.

The event will run from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday at Grace Church, 2415 Grand Ave. in Fort Myers .

Additional resources include free one-on-one job coaching sessions to review resumes and interviewing skills, free haircuts and clothing to help candidates feel and look their best.

Resources will be provided by organizations including Adult & Career Education, Alcoholics Anonymous, David Lawrence Centers, FutureMakers Coalition, Hope Clubhouse, Lee County Elections Office, LeeTran, Love INC Southwest Florida, Oxford House and Veterans Affairs.

