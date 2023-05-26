Southwest Florida International Airport records decrease in passenger traffic for April, YTD

Southwest Florida International Airport recorded a drop in passenger traffic for April as well as year-to-date numbers.

During April 2023, 981,216 passengers traveled through RSW in Fort Myers. That number was a decrease of 20 percent compared to the April 2022 total of 1,221,628 visits.

The April 2023 number remains the sixth highest passenger traffic total for April since operations moved from Page Field to RSW in 1983. March 2022 remains the peak passenger visit month at RSW at 1,514,046.

Airport officials said year-to-date passenger traffic was down 18 percent with every month so far showing a decrease and only March exceeding one million passenger visits.

Traffic leader in April was Delta with 207,290 passengers. Rounding out the top five airlines were Southwest (183,734), United (149,419), American (127,027) and JetBlue (106,054).

Southwest Florida International Airport had 8,380 aircraft operations, a decrease of 16 percent compared to April 2022. Page Field saw 17,841 operations, which was a 14 percent increase compared to April 2022, and a new monthly record.

Southwest Florida International Airport served a record-breaking 10.3 million passengers in 2022 and is one of the top 50 U.S. airports for passenger traffic.

For more information, visit flylcpa.com or facebook.com/flyRSW.

