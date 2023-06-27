Naples-Marco Island, other SWFL median home prices, top state list

A report by the industry group Florida Realtors last week released a report that showed three of the top five highest areas for home prices in the state were located in Southwest Florida with the Naples-Marco Island area as the top spot by $200,000.

The report also showed that the statewide median sales price for single-family existing homes in May was $419,900.

Of the top five spots, the Naples-Immokalee-Marco Island area reported a median home price of $810,000; Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach was at $610,000; North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton was at $513,000; Cape Coral-Fort Myers reported in at $445,000, and the Crestview-Fort Walton Beach-Destin was at $441,500.

The median sales prices by metropolitan statistical area for the other areas reported in Florida:



Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford: $435,000



Port St. Lucie: $415,000



Sebastian-Vero Beach: $412,000



Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater: $406,730



Jacksonville: $393,015



The Villages: $383,500



Punta Gorda: $375,000



Panama City: $370,400



Gainesville: $365,000



Palm Bay-Melbourne-Titusville: $365,000



Deltona-Daytona Beach-Ormond Beach: $355,990



Lakeland-Winter Haven: $340,000



Tallahassee: $336,250



Pensacola-Ferry Pass-Brent: $334,950



Ocala: $285,000



Homosassa Springs: $279,000



Sebring: $276,274

Source: Florida Realtors