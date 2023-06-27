Naples-Marco Island, other SWFL median home prices, top state list
A report by the industry group Florida Realtors last week released a report that showed three of the top five highest areas for home prices in the state were located in Southwest Florida with the Naples-Marco Island area as the top spot by $200,000.
The report also showed that the statewide median sales price for single-family existing homes in May was $419,900.
Of the top five spots, the Naples-Immokalee-Marco Island area reported a median home price of $810,000; Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach was at $610,000; North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton was at $513,000; Cape Coral-Fort Myers reported in at $445,000, and the Crestview-Fort Walton Beach-Destin was at $441,500.
The median sales prices by metropolitan statistical area for the other areas reported in Florida:
- Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford: $435,000
- Port St. Lucie: $415,000
- Sebastian-Vero Beach: $412,000
- Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater: $406,730
- Jacksonville: $393,015
- The Villages: $383,500
- Punta Gorda: $375,000
- Panama City: $370,400
- Gainesville: $365,000
- Palm Bay-Melbourne-Titusville: $365,000
- Deltona-Daytona Beach-Ormond Beach: $355,990
- Lakeland-Winter Haven: $340,000
- Tallahassee: $336,250
- Pensacola-Ferry Pass-Brent: $334,950
- Ocala: $285,000
- Homosassa Springs: $279,000
- Sebring: $276,274
Source: Florida Realtors