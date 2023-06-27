© 2023 WGCU News
PBS and NPR for Southwest Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Business/Economy

Naples-Marco Island, other SWFL median home prices, top state list

WGCU | By News Service of Florida
Published June 27, 2023 at 8:38 AM EDT
A report by the industry group Florida Realtors last week released a report that showed three of the top five areas for home prices were located in Southwest Florida.
WGCU
/
File
A report by the industry group Florida Realtors last week released a report that showed three of the top five areas for home prices were located in Southwest Florida.

A report by the industry group Florida Realtors last week released a report that showed three of the top five highest areas for home prices in the state were located in Southwest Florida with the Naples-Marco Island area as the top spot by $200,000.

The report also showed that the statewide median sales price for single-family existing homes in May was $419,900.

Of the top five spots, the Naples-Immokalee-Marco Island area reported a median home price of $810,000; Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach was at $610,000; North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton was at $513,000; Cape Coral-Fort Myers reported in at $445,000, and the Crestview-Fort Walton Beach-Destin was at $441,500.

The median sales prices by metropolitan statistical area for the other areas reported in Florida:

  • Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford: $435,000
  • Port St. Lucie: $415,000
  • Sebastian-Vero Beach: $412,000
  • Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater: $406,730
  • Jacksonville: $393,015
  • The Villages: $383,500
  • Punta Gorda: $375,000
  • Panama City: $370,400
  • Gainesville: $365,000
  • Palm Bay-Melbourne-Titusville: $365,000
  • Deltona-Daytona Beach-Ormond Beach: $355,990
  • Lakeland-Winter Haven: $340,000
  • Tallahassee: $336,250
  • Pensacola-Ferry Pass-Brent: $334,950
  • Ocala: $285,000
  • Homosassa Springs: $279,000
  • Sebring: $276,274

Source: Florida Realtors

Tags
Business/Economy News Service of FloridaReal Estatehome salesSWFLMarco IslandNaples
News Service of Florida
See stories by News Service of Florida