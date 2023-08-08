Greater Fort Myers Chamber President, CEO Brian Hamman leaving, cites family concerns

Greater Fort Myers Chamber of Commerce president and CEO Brian Hamman has stepped down from his role, effective immediately, in order to focus on his family as his father navigates a serious health condition.

Hamman will continue as Lee County Commissioner for District 4 and chairman of the Tourist Development Council.

“This has been a difficult decision as I’ve valued the relationships that have been built with our members, our supportive board of directors and our hardworking Chamber team,” Hamman said. “Serving as the president and CEO of the Chamber has been a blessing in my life, and I’m proud of all that we’ve accomplished in the past year. I know that the Chamber will continue to thrive under the leadership of the board and staff during this transition.”

Board Chair Jay Johnson will fulfill the responsibilities of the president and CEO position while the board seeks a permanent replacement. In the interim, Hamman will serve in an advisory capacity to support the Chamber and ensure a smooth transition.

A committee will be created to help conduct a national search for the Chamber’s next president and CEO.

