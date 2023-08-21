Gas prices drift higher in Florida, effect of tropical systems cited

Florida gas prices increased as projected last week with the state average jumping 11 cents per gallon, reaching a new 2023 high of $3.85 per gallon on Thursday.

Fortunately, pump prices are moving lower again. The state average declined 4 cents over the past four days. Sunday’s state average was $3.82 per gallon and by Monday the pride had dropped a penny to $3.81. That’s 26-27 cents per gallon more than what drivers paid this time last year.

"The volatility in prices at the pump will likely continue throughout the next couple of months, now that the tropics are beginning to heat up," said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA - The Auto Club Group. "Pump prices typically increase if a tropical system threatens refineries along the Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi coastlines. These refineries are the primary supplier of gasoline for Florida. The extent of the price hike varies, depending on the severity of the storm and extent of any damages sustained by the refineries or supply chain."

Regional Prices



Most expensive metro markets – West Palm Beach-Boca Raton ($3.96), Naples ($3.89), Gainesville ($3.89)

Least expensive metro markets – Crestview-Fort Walton Beach ($3.52), Pensacola ($3.55), Panama City ($3.57)

