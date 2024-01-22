Federal funding will aid Everglades, other Fla projects

Ecosystem restoration projects in the Everglades received $1.1 billion, according to President Biden’s Economic Adviser Heather Boushey. She was in Florida this week to discuss Biden’s investment in the state. The Everglades funding, which is the single largest investment in the Everglades ever, according to Boushey, will reconnect north, south, and central habitat within the subtropical wilderness. In addition, $800 million will be allocated to improve clean water infrastructure, which includes replacing pipes that contain lead. Transportation projects such as roads, bridges, and roadway safety, also received funding.

