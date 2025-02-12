Five local Joann stores to close

Five local Joann stores may be closing any day, according to the fabric and crafts retailer, which will close 500 of its 800 remaining stores.

Joann filed a motion in court to start closing stores on Wednesday. The company has twice filed for bankruptcy.

Joann will close stores in 49 states, with Florida being among the most affected, with 36 stores up for closure. Other states with many closures include California, Illinois, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania, and Washington.

The 81-year-old Ohio-based retailer listed these local stores about to go dark:

4610 S. Cleveland Ave., South Plaza Sopping Mall, Fort Myers

8072 Mediterranean Drive, Coconut Point, Estero

6424 Naples Blvd., Ste. 501, Naples

4934 S. Tamiami Trail, The Landings Shopping Mall, Sarasota

4143 Tamiami Trail South, Bay 20, Venice Village Shopping Mall, Venice

