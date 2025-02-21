Federal firings filtering down to workers in Southwest Florida; Big Cypress NP, Bay Pines VA affected

One person was laid off at the Big Cypress National Preserve in Collier County and “several” are now without jobs at the Bay Pines VA Hospital in St. Petersburg as federal downsizing under the Trump Administration begins to affect Southwest Florida.

The person out of a job at Big Cypress was on a probationary period and was laid off on Tuesday, Feb. 18, said Michelle Hanson, lands and permits coordinator at the park. She declined to provide more information and referred further queries to the National Parks Service.

In response to an inquiry, Bay Pines VA Public Affairs Officer Medina Ayala-Lo sent this emailed reply:

“The Bay Pines VA Healthcare System has dismissed a small number of probationary staff. This decision will have no negative effect on Veteran health care, benefits or other services and will allow VA to focus more effectively on its core mission of serving Veterans, families, caregivers, and survivors. We cannot discuss specific personnel matters due to privacy concerns.”

The Department of Veterans Affairs announced the dismissal of more than 1,000 employees on Feb. 13.

The Associated Press has reported cuts being made in the Education, Energy, Health and Human Services, Homeland Security, the Justice Department, USAID and others.



