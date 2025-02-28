FPL files for new rate plan, bills would rise nearly $20 in five years

A proposal for new rates submitted by Florida Power & Light Company today reflects a nearly $20 rise in bills for most of the state over the plan's tenure.

The FPL comprehensive four-year request was submitted to the Florida Public Service Commission and would set new rates once its current base rate agreement concludes at the end of this year.

FPL said the proposal, covering 2026 through 2029, would enable the company to continue to deliver reliable electricity, diversify its generation resources to reduce fuel costs, and keep bills as low as possible.

"At FPL, we're focused on our customers every single day. The balanced plan we submitted to the PSC would enable FPL to continue to make smart investments in the grid and in new generation resources to benefit our customers and to power our fast-growing state, said FPL President and CEO Armando Pimentel. "No other utility in the U.S. provides a better combination of reliability, resiliency and low bills than FPL."

FPL

Residential customers can calculate how the proposal would affect their individual bills by using the calculator feature at FPL.com/answers. Overall, FPL projects that, even with the proposed rate adjustment, residential customer bills would remain well below the national average and below many other Florida utilities. When adjusted for inflation, the typical 1,000-kWh residential customer bill in January 2026 under FPL's proposal would be about 20% lower than it was 20 years earlier, in 2006.

Typical small- and medium-size business customer bills would increase at an average annual rate of 1% to 5% from 2025 through 2029 under the proposal. Commercial and industrial customers can reach out to their FPL account managers for more information.

Key priorities: Among the ways FPL's proposed rate plan would benefit customers:

Delivering reliable service: FPL's plan supports continued investments in the critical infrastructure and technologies that have helped make FPL's distribution service reliability 59% better than the national average and the best among major utilities in Florida. FPL's technology investments have benefitted customers, with smart-grid devices helping speed restoration and avoid 2.7 million customer outages in 2024 alone. This includes more than 800,000 avoided outages during Hurricanes Debby, Helene and Milton last year.

Diversifying the ways FPL generates electricity: To continue to meet customer growth and increasing demand, FPL will make investments in low-cost solar and battery storage technology to complement its existing power plant fleet, which includes one of the nation's largest natural gas fleets and safe, reliable nuclear power. Continuing to diversify the power generation fleet helps protect FPL customers from fuel price volatility.

Keeping bills as low as possible: FPL continuously leverages the latest technology and relentlessly drives down costs to improve efficiency. Modernizing FPL's power plant fleet has saved customers more than $16 billion in fuel costs, including $1.1 billion through investments in low-cost solar energy centers. FPL's non-fuel operations and maintenance costs per customer are the lowest among peer utilities, saving customers about $2.9 billion per year compared to an average-performing utility – or more than $24 per month on a typical 1,000-kWh residential customer bill.

New infrastructure for growth: FPL has added about 275,000 customers since 2021 and expects to add about 335,000 more through the end of 2029, which will require significant new generating capacity and distribution infrastructure to meet demand in one of America's fastest-growing states.

Context: FPL works hard to diversify its supply chain and control costs for customers. Still, FPL is not immune to inflation. For example, since FPL last filed to adjust base rates in 2021, the cost of labor has increased by nearly 16%, wires and cables 30%, utility poles 49% and transformers 101% on average.

What's next: Today's filing begins an extensive public review process. The PSC will set hearings and provide other opportunities for input from customers prior to a decision by state regulators.

