Did the justice system fail Katie Baunach? USA Today Network-Florida story follows murder case

A three-month USA TODAY Network-Florida investigation into the death of Katie Baunach at a home in Hendry County found a series of failures to protect her by every layer of state and local law enforcement.

A story by Dan Glaun, an investigative reporter for the USA Today Network – Florida working out of the Fort Myers News-Press and Naples Daily News and published Wednesday, recounts how the 39-year-old registered nurse was reported missing the morning of Sept. 30 -- two days after Hurricane Ian made landfall in Southwest Florida with 150-mph winds, devastating the region and killing dozens.

That same afternoon, Hendry County Sheriff's deputies found Katie's charred remains on the property of Ian Baunach, her ex-husband, in Fort Denaud, Florida. They arrested Ian, who was charged with first-degree murder and is being held without bond.

