FGCU police detain three males with pellet guns near Eagle Hall

WGCU | By WGCU Staff
Published January 23, 2023 at 7:18 AM EST
FGCU University Police detained three subjects in possession of pellet guns on campus overnight.

A campus Rave alert issued shortly after 12:30 a.m. Monday said an anonymous report came into university police about a possible male subject at Eagle Hall with a firearm.

Subsequent alerts at 1:04 and 2:04 a.m. said campus police officers detained three males in Eagle Hall for having pellet guns shaped as AR15's.

The police said that there is currently no threat to the university. Further details were unavailable.

