ID sought on hit-and-run car that clipped FHP unit in Collier County

Photos showing an alleged hit-and-run vehicle that clipped a Florida Highway Patrol unit along I-75 in Collier County Sunday identify it as possibly a blue or dark in color, 2006 – 2011, Honda Civic.

The crash happened at 1:58 a.m. Sunday as an FHP trooper was conducting a traffic stop on 75, at mile marker 102.

The trooper's 2021 Florida Highway Patrol Dodge Charger was stopped on the north paved shoulder, with emergency lights activated.

The unknown sedan collided with the driver side door on the trooper's Charger and fled the scene.

The FHP said the suspected vehicle also has undercarriage neon lights, changing to the colors of blue, purple and green, and will also have right, front-side damage.

Anyone with information regarding the hit and run vehicle or the driver is asked to contact the Florida Highway Patrol at 239-938-1800, *FHP(347) or Southwest Florida Crimestoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS.

Leaving the scene of a crash that results in property damage, injury, or death is against the law. This month, the Florida Highway Patrol is reminding Floridians about the consequences of leaving the scene of a crash and the challenges law enforcement face when investigating a hit-and-run crash. If involved in a crash, stay at the scene and call for help.

