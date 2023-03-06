Scam using money owed and police or lawyers coming to collect via Uber or Lift hits Cape Coral

A nationwide scam using Uber or Lyft drivers to collect funds allegedly owed has surfaced in Cape Coral.

The Cape Coral Police Department has issued an alert about several cases over the last week after a several residents received phone calls from scammers stating they were with a law enforcement agency or a law firm.

Police said the scammers call a victim and say a family member has been arrested or was in an accident and they need funds for lawyers or bail money.

The victims are requested to go to their banks, withdraw thousands of dollars and place the funds in unique packaging to disguise it from delivery drivers.

The next step has an unwitting ridesharing driver arrive and pick up the money/package and deliver it to another location outside the city.

Cape Coral police warned that NO law enforcement agency or law firm would send drivers to pick up cash or packages from anyone.

Anyone getting such a phone call should follow these steps:

1. Contact the family member directly; if you cannot reach them, contact other family members to assist. If you cannot get anyone, wait until a family member calls you back.

2. Do not put cash in envelopes or packages for anyone to pick up from your home: these alleged accidents or an arrest of family members are likely fictitious and are part of a scam.

3. If you are still trying to figure out what to do, Cape Coral residents can call the Cape Coral Police Department at 239-574-3223. These calls can also be reported by emailing us at ccpdfraud@capecoral.gov. Anyone outside Cape Coral should contact the Lee County Sheriff's Office, Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers or the local police in your jurisdiction.

