Hit-and-run motorhome driver escapes into Everglades after vehicle crashes, burns on I-75

The Florida Highway Patrol is looking for the driver of a full size motorhome involved in a hit-and-run on Alligator Alley who fled the vehicle after it crashed into a fence and burst into flames.

Shortly after 10 p.m. Sunday the hit-and-run at mile marker 94 on southbound I-75 was reported to the FHP. A short time later, troopers located the vehicle being driven by an alleged impaired driver, traveling south on Interstate 75, at mile marker 89.

Troopers tried a traffic stop but the driver failed to stop. Troopers deployed stop sticks at multiple locations along Interstate 75, puncturing all tires, but the driver again refused to stop and continued to travel south on I-75 on tire rims only.

The Collier County Sheriff’s Office performed a successful PIT maneuver at mile marker 32.6, which caused the motorhome to veer off the roadway, collide with a fence and come to a stop on the south side grass shoulder.

Once stopped, the subject remained inside the motorhome until it became engulfed in flames. The driver then exited, fled into the Everglades and remains at large.

The motorhome flames were quickly extinguished by the on-scene fire department, no other occupant / injuries were involved.

The incident remains under investigation.

