Still no arrest in Cape Coral Jewish center attack

On Saturday, March 11, while members of the Chabad Center of Cape Coral wrapped up weekly services, a man took a brick in hand and struck the building. The building glass was shatter-proof, so he could not get in, though he did break the door’s lock, smash the windshield of the rabbi’s car, and topple a flat wooden painting of a menorah in front of the building.

Several hundred families belong to the synagogue, according to Rabbi Labkowski. He says they won’t back down from the frightening attack.

“We're not going to cower,” said Labkowski. “We're not going to be scared and we're going to protect ourselves and do what we can and continue what we're doing. We're going to practice and be Jewish and continue our work without being afraid. And if we have to protect ourselves we will.”

Rabbi Labkowski says that the center will increase security.

“Our security was pretty good,” Labkowski said. “Obviously he didn't get in. So that was a good thing. We had security in place, but we’re adding in security, We always have to add; we always have to increase.”

Cape Coral Police say they are still looking for the attacker, a white man approximately 50 years old and 6 feet tall, balding with glasses, and driving a light green or gold Ford Edge SUV.

The Jewish Community has come together to offer a $5,000 reward for any information leading to his arrest.

Debbie Sanford is the Executive Director of the Jewish Federation of Lee and Charlotte Counties. She says the community must act by improving safety and security.

“We're looking out for Jewish security,” Sanford said. “We are in the process of looking at and applying for various security grants to support all Jewish organizations in both Lee and Charlotte counties. And we lobby on behalf of the Jewish community.”

Aside from beefing up security, Rabbi Labkowski has another plan to fight this hateful action:

“Our message is that this person has brought some hate in our community and we have to combat hate with love, with kindness, goodness, and helping others. And that's how we fight hate. And antisemitism we fight by being proud Jews and continue our work, without intimidation,” said Labkowski.

If you have any information about this crime, please call Crimestoppers at 800-780-TIPS or the Cape Coral Police at 239-574-3223.

