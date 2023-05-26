Fraud alert: New victims surface in jury duty appearance scam

A claim of failing to appear for alleged jury duty is part of a new round of telephone scams emerging in Southwest Florida.

The Collier County Clerk of Courts and Comptroller Crystal K. Kinzel issued a warning this week to residents and visitors about seven similar complaints reported in January.

In the scam, the caller identifies themselves as a deputy with the Collier County Sheriff’s Office and indicates there is a warrant out for the victim’s arrest.

While previous complaints centered around a failure to appear for court, the newest case focuses on a failure to report for jury duty.

The scammers then request a payment to avoid executing the arrest warrant. Additionally, the scammers threaten victims with more jail time if they break a false “gag order” and discuss the incident with anyone.

“If you receive any suspicious calls asking for immediate money transfer such as this fraud scheme, immediately hang up the phone and report to our Inspector General hotline immediately,” Kinzel said.

While residents must legally respond to a jury summons, the Clerk of Courts does not issue arrest warrants for a failure to appear.

Residents are urged to never give personal or financial information over the phone to a stranger, especially if the caller acts aggressively.

Calls asking for payments made by cash, gift card or in person are a red flag for a fraud scheme.

Residents should be wary of caller ID, as this can be spoofed, making a phone call look like it is coming from a legitimate source.

Collier County Sheriff’s Office offers assistance with suspicious encounters involving a request for money or personal information through its Call Before You “Pay” hotline – (239) 252-CALL (2255). The hotline is staffed Monday through Friday by a deputy in the Financial Crimes Bureau.

For more information, visit www.CollierClerk.com.

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.