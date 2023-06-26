Leader of SWFL drug ring given 11 year-plus federal prison sentence

Genaro Deleon, III, 45, of Lehigh Acres, will serve 11 years and three months in federal prison on conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine charges, joining several other members of his family already sentenced in the same offense in the case.

U.S. District Judge Thomas P. Barber sentenced Deleon Monday. Earlier, co-defendants Michael Lee Faz, 44, Labelle, Abel Deleon, 45, Labelle, and Genaro Deleon, Jr., 63, Labelle, were sentenced for the same offense.

Faz was sentenced to 10 years and 1 month in federal prison, Abel Deleon was sentenced to 7 years and 8 months in federal prison, and Genaro Deleon, Jr. was sentenced to 5 years and 10 months in federal prison. Each of the four defendants had previously pleaded guilty to the conspiracy charge.

According to court documents, Deleon, III, was the leader of a drug ring distributing large quantities of methamphetamine in Lee and Hendry Counties. To hinder law enforcement investigations into the organization, Deleon, III, buried and otherwise obscured the organization’s stash of methamphetamine in multiple locations in the woods around his secluded property, which was protected by loose dogs and a network of motion-sensing cameras.

Deleon, III, employed his father, Deleon, Jr., and his two uncles, Abel Deleon and Faz, as dealers for the organization who typically made sales to customers and collected the drug proceeds. Over the course of a year, law enforcement made more than nine undercover purchases from the group, yielding hundreds of grams of nearly pure methamphetamine.

In October 2021, law enforcement officers arrested the defendants and executed a search warrant at Deleon, III’s house resulting in the additional seizure of multiple firearms.

