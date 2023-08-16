Shots fired report at Gulf Coast Town Center prompts FGCU alert; no threat to campus confirmed

A report of shots fired at Gulf Coast Town Center Wednesday morning drew a large response from the Lee County Sheriff's Office and an alert by FGCU Campus police.

Michael Braun / WGCU A shots fired alert issued by FGCU Campus polcie Wednesday morning was issued, campus police said, due to the proximity to the West Lake Village Campus housing.

The FGCU alert saying there was an active shooter on campus was issued at 11:15 a.m. with a correction alert clarifying the active shooter info was in error at 11:23. The alert was issued, campus police said, due to the proximity to Campus housing.

An online statement from Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno said deputies and office personel were at "an active scene located near a construction site at Gulf Coast Town Center. No shoppers were harmed. It appears to be an isolated altercation between two vehicles that have since fled. No businesses were affected, you may notice an increased deputy presence."

Deupties were also still actively searching for suspects involved, FGCU campus police confirmed in an alert shortly after 12:30 p.m., and said "there was never a threat to main campus."

An alert from FGCU police shortly befpre 12:45 p.m. also confirmed the crime scene at the town center was no longer active.

At one scene at th town cenetr, four sheriff's office cruisers surrounded a parked car in the parking lot at LA Fitness and Bass Pro Shops and armed deputies approached, some with guns drawn.

Further details were not available.

Michael Braun / WGCU The Lee County Sheriff's Office aerial unit circling Gulf Coast Town Center Wednesday after reports of shots fired.

