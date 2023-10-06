FDLE helps arrest of Fort Myers man in 2003 sexual assault case

A 20-year-old sexual assault cold case took a step toward solving with the arrest of a now 61-year-old Fort Myers man.

Agents with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement Fort Myers Regional Operations Center assisted Pennsylvania State Police on October 2 with the arrest of Daniel Danzinger for a sexual assault that occurred in Springfield Township, Pennsylvania, in 2003.

Danzinger is charged with burglary, indecent assault, unlawful restraint, and simple assault.

FDLE Fort Myers agents offered crucial assistance to the investigation by executing search and arrest warrants.

According to a Pennsylvania police report, a then 40-year-old Danzinger approached a residence where a 13-year-old was home alone. He knocked on the front door to ask for directions, verified no one else was at the residence, entered without permission, and then tackled and sexually assaulted the child.

DNA lab testing of Danzinger’s sample and DNA obtained from the crime scene provided a link to Danzinger and the crime.

Pennsylvania State Police credited technological advancements and new developments in the case as the catalyst that brought this cold case to a close and brought Danzinger to justice.

Danzinger was booked at the Lee County Jail on an out-of-state warrant and is awaiting extradition to Erie County, Pennsylvania.

