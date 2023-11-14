Cape Coral councilmember arrested after SAO investigation

An investigation into allegations of unlawful activity by Cape Coral City Council member Patty Cummings lead to her arrest Tuesday.

The State Attorney’s Office of the 20th Judicial Circuit issued the arrest warrant for her Monday, charging Cummings with three third degree felonies: Fraudulent Application for Driver License and two counts of False Swearing in Connection with or Arising Out of Voting or Elections.

File / WGCU Patty Cummings

Cummings, 52, surrendered herself at Lee County Jail Tuesday afternoon.

Cape Coral city released a statement saying the arrest was an ongoing legal process and declined further comment.

An investigation by Cape Coral was sparked by an anonymous letter that claimed Cummings, who won the Cape Coral City Council District 4 post in November 2022, wasn't living in the district when she ran and had not resided there before March 2023.

Cummings' warrant reads:



On or about May 9, 2022 in Lee County, Florida, did unlawfully and knowingly make a false statement, knowingly conceal a material fact, or otherwise commit a fraud in an application for a driver license or identification card, contrary to Florida Statute 322.212(5)(a)



On or about June 14, 2022 in Lee County, Florida, did unlawfully and willfully swear or affirm falsely to an oath or affirmation in connection with or arising out of voting or elections, contrary to Florida Statute 104.011(1)



On or about November 18, 2022 in Lee County, Florida, did unlawfully and willfully swear or affirm falsely to an oath or affirmation in connection with or arising out of voting or elections, contrary to Florida Statute 104.011(1)

Cummings city council bio lists her as owner and franchisor of the Astro-Durance Bungee Fitness Studio and an author.

