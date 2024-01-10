Federal, state law enforcement officers arrested in separate Collier County incidents

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) this week arrested Trevor Wayne McKenzie, 27, of Ava Maria, on one felony count of falsifying Department of Children and Family Services records. McKenzie is a former Florida Department of Children and Families (DCF) child protective investigator.

The investigation began in March 2023, when FDLE Fort Myers special agents received a tip from the DCF Office of Inspector General suspecting that McKenzie had falsified multiple child home visit records in DCF’s case management system.

The investigation found that on January 8, 2022, McKenzie entered a falsified home visit, for a child he supervised, into DCF’s case management system.

Investigators also alleged that McKenzie entered nine additional falsified home visits for children he was assigned to monitor.

FDLE agents executed an arrest warrant Tuesday and took McKenzie into custody in Naples. He was booked into the Collier County Jail with no bond.

The case will be prosecuted by the Office of the State Attorney, 20th Judicial Circuit.

A U.S. Customs and Border Protection Officer has been arrested and is facing charges that he stole cash from an international airline passenger during the course of his employment as a CBP officer at Naples Airport.

A criminal complaint names William Joseph Timothy, 43, Naples, as the officer. If convicted, Timothy faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in federal prison.

According to court documents, an international airline passenger reported that more than $2,000 in cash was missing after an inspection by a CBP officer at Naples Airport.

During an investigation by agents from CBP’s Office of Professional Responsibility, surveillance video was examined which showed Timothy hiding and taking approximately 22 bills of U.S. currency belonging to the airline passenger during a border enforcement examination in May 2023.

If you believe you have also been a victim of such a theft from the Naples Airport, please contact the CBP Joint Intake Center at (877) 246-8253 or jointintake@cbp.dhs.gov.

